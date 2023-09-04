x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Contests

Iowa Gameday Giveaway

Enter to win 2 tickets to the Michigan State at Iowa football game on September 30th in Iowa City
Credit: WQAD

College football season is here!

Are you a big Hawkeye fan?  US Cellular and WQAD will select one winner to receive 2 tickets to the Michigan State @ Iowa game on Saturday, September 30th at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

There are two ways to enter!

To enter to win, fill out the form here, or stop in to any of the US Cellular locations below:

2910 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807
351 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806
3919 38th St, Moline, IL 61265
3502 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806
3388 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722
1733 30th St Ste. 108, Rock Island, IL 61201
1600 John Deere Expy, Silvis, IL 61282

One winner will be selected and deadline for entry is September 21, 2023.

Good luck and go Hawks!

Click here for official rules.

More Videos

In Other News

Rock Island Animal Hospital Announces Winners of Halloween Pet Costume Contest

Before You Leave, Check This Out