Illinois Pork Producers Griller of the Week Photo Sweepstakes!

We want to see your best pork grilling dishes!

When you get in the kitchen with pork, you’ll find yourself thinking about all the possibilities. Whether it’s a super-quick weeknight dinner or a Saturday cookout, pork lets you put your own spin on delicious.

We want to see your best pork grilling dishes! Snap of photo of you grilling your favorite pork dish and upload it below.

Each Friday, during News 8 at 6:30, we will feature one griller and they will win a grill seasoning package from the Illinois Pork Producers!

Just upload your photo below to enter to win.