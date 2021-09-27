Halloween Pet Costume Contest

Enter Now

Halloween is right around the corner and WQAD and Rock Island Animal Hospital want to see your pet's Halloween costumes! Beginning September 27th, fill out the form below and attach pictures of your pets in their best Halloween attire!

Deadline for entry is October 13th.

On October 15th, we will showcase a gallery of the top 5 pet costumes, and you can vote on your favorite until October 22nd.

The top 3 finalists photos will be showcased during Good Morning Quad Cities the week of October 25th. A panel of judges will select one lucky winner from the top 3.