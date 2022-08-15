Enter to Win Free Dance Lessons from Fred Astaire Dance Studios!

Start Dancing Today!

Life is better when you dance! Start Dancing Today. Take the first step on your dance journey today, and discover a new world of joy, confidence, health, energy & fun.

Register to win dance lessons at Fred Astaire Dance Studios Quad Cities.

One winner will receive a grand prize package worth $500 that includes five 45-minute private dance lessons and five 45-minute group lessons. No partner or experience required

Deadline for entry is Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Just fill in the entry form below to enter to win!

CANNOT BE USED FOR WEDDING DANCE LESSONS

For new Fred Astaire Quad Cities students only For one person or a couple only Must live within 30 minutes of the QCA Cannot be used for merchandise No cash back for an unused portion All lessons expire 60 days after the grand prize is awarded.

Dance Offers So Many Benefits!

Ballroom dancing provides a rare combination of social interaction, physical exertion, and mental stimulation that can add so much to your life. Participating in ballroom dance can enhance your social life, boost your self-confidence, give you a great workout, promote relaxation, diminish stress, and relieve depression. Perhaps most importantly, it serves as a fantastic outlet for creativity and self-expression. With all these reasons to start learning ballroom dance, we challenge you to find a good reason NOT to.

BALLROOM DANCE IS A GREAT WORK-OUT!

Ballroom dancing is a low-impact aerobic activity that can boost your metabolism and promote weight loss. In just thirty minutes of dancing, you can burn between 200-400 calories, which is roughly the same amount that you would lose while running or cycling! Burning an extra 300 calories a day can help you lose between ½-1 pound a week – that adds up quicker than you might think. In fact, a recent study in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology demonstrated that dancing as a form exercise is just as effective for weight loss as cycling or jogging. Dance training is also an excellent form of “maintenance” exercise, allowing you to stay healthy and toned once you’ve reached your goal weight. And because ballroom dance is so much fun, you’re receiving all these benefits without feeling like you’re working out!

Increase Flexibility.

A good ballroom dance class begins each session with a few stretching exercises and warm-ups. Although it takes just a few moments, it helps protect dancers from injury and allows them to dance with comfort and ease. New dancers will especially notice that the more you dance, the more flexible you become. Increased flexibility improves your range of motion, decreases muscle soreness and joint pain after exercise, and reinforces core strength and balance. Ballet and yoga stretches can also serve as great warm-ups before a ballroom dance session, but be sure to talk with your instructor at Fred Astaire Dance Studios about a recommended warm-up or stretching routine.

Increase Muscle Strength & Endurance.

Want to get stronger? No weights necessary? When you dance, you’re actually getting a form of resistance exercise as you work against your own body weight. All the moves you’ll learn and practice – lifts, quick steps, and twists and turns – will help you develop strength in your arms, legs, and core. At the same time, you’ll be improving your endurance, allowing you to exert yourself longer and harder. The best part? You’ll look and feel strong, toned, and sexy.

Great for All Ages.