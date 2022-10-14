x
Enter to Win a FREE Custom Hand-made Mattress from L&W Bedding!

Have you ever been unsatisfied with a bed in a box? Tell us about it for a chance to win a free bed from L&W Bedding!
The bed in a box craze is sweeping the country, with more and more companies popping up offering a memory foam mattress compressed and rolled up in a box, ready to be delivered to your door. 

But unlike these bed in a box brands, L&W Bedding believes that a mattress is not a "one size fits all" product. That's why they take pride in making hand-crafted, customizable mattresses that are made just for you and your sleep patterns. L&W mattresses are made the traditional way, with comfort, support, and durability -- built to last 15-20 years!

If you have ever purchased a bed in a box, tell us about it! We want to hear about your experiences with bed in a box brands. One lucky winner will receive a FREE hand-made, made-to-order, flippable mattress and box set (valued at $2,000) just for sharing their story with us.

The deadline to enter is Thursday, December 15th, 2022. Just fill out the form below to enter to win! 

Click here for the complete rules.

