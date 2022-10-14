Enter to Win a FREE Custom Hand-made Mattress from L&W Bedding!

Have you ever been unsatisfied with a bed in a box? Tell us about it for a chance to win a free bed from L&W Bedding!

The bed in a box craze is sweeping the country, with more and more companies popping up offering a memory foam mattress compressed and rolled up in a box, ready to be delivered to your door.

But unlike these bed in a box brands, L&W Bedding believes that a mattress is not a "one size fits all" product. That's why they take pride in making hand-crafted, customizable mattresses that are made just for you and your sleep patterns. L&W mattresses are made the traditional way, with comfort, support, and durability -- built to last 15-20 years!

If you have ever purchased a bed in a box, tell us about it! We want to hear about your experiences with bed in a box brands. One lucky winner will receive a FREE hand-made, made-to-order, flippable mattress and box set (valued at $2,000) just for sharing their story with us.