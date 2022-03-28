Enter to Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam is coming to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL on Saturday April 23 with shows at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. This is full-throttle family fun!

The fun begins at the Monster Jam® Pit Party where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy many other family-friendly activities. This unique experience is the only place where you can get up close access to the Monster Jam teams. Plus, get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.