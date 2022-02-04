Soar Scholarship Contest Official Rules 2022

Official Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).

Sponsors will conduct the SOAR Scholarship Contest (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Contest is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes Area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by Sponsors and reside in the Davenport, IA – Moline, IL – Rock Island, IL Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company (the “Contest Area”). The Contest Area includes 17 counties in Iowa and Illinois. In Illinois – Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren and Knox. In Iowa – Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Henry. Employees of WQAD, The Sedona Group (Sponsor) employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. The entrant must also currently be a student between the ages of 15 and 20 who will graduate at the end of the 2018-2019 school year at a public or private high school located in the Contest Area or who will graduate from a homeschool program within the Contest Area (“Student”). Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Contest Period: The Contest begins on Applicants must fill out the below application. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. CT on May 1, 2022. Mailed entries must be postmarked by May 1, 2022 and received by no later than 5 p.m. CT on May 3, 2022. Contest Entry: There are two ways to enter—online and by mail. All entries include four essay questions that must be filled out completely (each, an “Essay” and collectively the “Essays”). To enter online, visit the contest section of WQAD.COM and click on the link to direct you to the Sedona Group and accurately complete the online entry form, including the Essays. The Essays must be in English and will be on the following topics: strength of leadership and specific examples of the Student’s leadership in and out of the classroom; the Student’s academic, athletic and community achievements in and out of the classroom; the Student’s community involvement and volunteerism (specific examples); and an example showing the Student’s strength in a difficult situation.

To enter by mail, print the entry form located in the contest section of WQAD.com and mail the complete entry form to the following address:

SOAR Scholarship Contest

3003 Park 16th Street

Moline, Illinois 61265

Mailed entries must be postmarked by the end of the Contest Period and received by no later than 5 p.m. CT on April 19th, 2022.

Limit one entry per Student, regardless of method of entry.

Selection and Notification of Winners: After the close of the Contest Period, a panel of judges from Sponsor will judge the submitted, eligible Essays and select three winning Essays. The judges will weigh each of the four Essays equally and will select the winners based on the following criteria: creativity (33%), content and ability to provide specific examples (33%), and relevance and strength of detail (34%).

If there is a tie for the third winning position, the judges will re-judge the tied Essays to determine the winner.

Five winners will be selected and the Sponsor will attempt to contact the winning Student’s school to make arrangements to film a surprise visit from the Sponsor during the time period from April 22, 2022 to May 17, 2022 (the “Prize Event”). News stories announcing the verified winning Students will take place the week of May 20, 2022 and air one per day Monday – Friday during a WQAD newscast.

Winning Students will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by applying the criteria set forth above to all remaining eligible, non-winning entries if: (a) the winning Student’s school cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (b) winning Student does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) winning Student does not adhere to the Rules; (d) required documents and/or required identification are not provided by winning Student (and/or parent or legal guardian) by deadline established by Sponsor; and/or (e) prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined. WQAD may film and broadcast the Prize Event in the winning Student’s school. Each school shall be responsible for securing permission from any student, staff, or faculty members recognizably depicted in the Prize Event video package. All students within the classroom may be required to return a waiver form and/or permission slip signed by a parent or guardian prior to the date of the Prize Event. If a Student or school is not willing to cooperate in the Prize Event or the principal of a winning Student’s school is not otherwise willing to allow his or her school to appear on-air, that winning Student will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be determined as set forth above, time permitting. Winning Student must conform to generally accepted broadcast standards (determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor) and dress appropriately for school in order to participate in the Prize Event.

Prize: There are three prize winners. Each winning Student will receive a $5,000 scholarship to be used at college, university or trade school of their choice. The scholarship will be awarded in the form of a $5,000 check to each winning Student.

Approximate retail value (“ARV”) = $5,000. Total ARV of all Student prizes = $15,000.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by WQAD of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Winning Students (and parents or legal guardians of Student winners who are minors) will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below and each must do so within seven days of the date Sponsor sends such documents to winning Student or at the Prize Event as determined by Sponsor. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Any other costs not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received. Publicity Release: By participating in the contest, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the contest constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

Taxes: The value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsors at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsors with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsors will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsors reserve the right to withhold prizes until the completed W‑9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the online portion of this contest or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsors’ sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the contest becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to this Contest. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Contest in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsors and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsors will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsors determine that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless WQAD, Sponsors, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the contest and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsors due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsors will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

Dispute Resolution: By entering the Contest, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contests, or any prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Contests, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Illinois. Illinois law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Illinois’ choice of law rules. The courts of Illinois will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Contests. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265 by May 16, 2022 or online at http://www.wqad.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265 after May 16, 2022. Requests for winner’s lists must be received by ­­­­­­­­­­­­June 16, 2022. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors. This Sweepstakes, and all Sweepstakes material, is © 2022. All rights reserved. By entering this scholarship contest, I am willing to receive additional communication from the scholarship sponsor, The Sedona Group. I can opt out of communication from them at any time by unsubscribing. Must be 16 or old to enter. If Under 18, I acknowledge I have received permission from a parent or guardian to enter this contest.

Sponsors: WQAD, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265;