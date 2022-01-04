My Favorite Teacher Award Official Rules 2022

Official Rules

My Favorite Teacher Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

NO INFORMATION MAY BE SUBMITTED ONLINE FROM ANYONE UNDER 13. ANYONE UNDER 13 WHO WISHES TO ENTER SHOULD ENTER BY MAIL OR HAVE A PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN SUBMIT THE ONLINE ENTRY FORM. ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).

Sponsors will conduct the My Favorite Teacher Contest (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes Area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility:Student entrants must be a legal U.S. resident and reside in the Davenport, IA – Moline, IL – Rock Island, IL Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company (the “Contest Area”). The Contest Area includes the Illinois counties of Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, and Knox, and the Iowa counties of Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Henry. The entrant must also currently be a student in kindergarten – 12th grade at a public or private school located in the Contest Area (“Student”). Contest Period: The Sweepstakes begins on Friday, January 1 and ends Sunday, February 6, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Contest Entry: To enter, accurately complete the entry form available online at the contest section of WQAD.com. There are two ways to enter—online and by mail. All entries must include an essay by the Student about “What makes this Teacher so outstanding?” (the “Essay”). To enter online, visit the contest section of WQAD.COM and accurately complete the online entry form, including the Essay. The Essay must be in English. Please note that online entries may submitted only by Students who are 13 or older. If a student under the age of 13 wishes to enter online, the Student’s parent or legal guardian must submit the Student’s entry on behalf of the student. If the parent or legal guardian submits the entry, the Essay must nonetheless be entirely the work of the Student. WQAD will not accept online entries submitted by Students who are under the age of 13.

To enter by mail, print the entry form located in the contest section of WQAD.com and mail the complete entry form to the following address:

My Favorite Teacher Contest

3003 Park 16th Street

Moline, Illinois 61265

Mailed entry forms must include the following information: Student’s name, address, phone, current school and current grade, Teacher’s name, Teacher’s school, and teacher’s grade. Emailed or mailed entries must be received by the end of the Contest Period (2/19/21).

Mailed entries must be postmarked by the end of the Contest Period (2/6/22) and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. CT on February 9, 2022.

Limit one entry per Student, regardless of method of entry. Do not submit the Student’s email address in any entry, whether online or by mail.

Winner Selection: One winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. Selection and Notification of Winners: After the close of the Contest Period, a panel of judges from Sponsor will judge the submitted, eligible Essays and select five winning Essays The judges will select the winners based on the following criteria: communicating how the Teacher goes above and beyond to impact the lives of his or her students, communicating specific examples showing what the Teacher did to impact the Student’s life, and the level of Student’s appreciation. If there is a tie for the fifth winning position, the judges will re-judge the tied Essays to determine the winner.

Five winners will be selected, and the Sponsor will attempt to contact the winning Teacher’s school to make arrangements to film a surprise visit from the Sponsor and winning Student sometime during April (the “Prize Event”). News stories announcing the verified winning Students/Teachers will take place in April , 2022 and air one per day Monday – Friday during Good Morning Quad Cities (4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.).

Winning Students (and the Teachers they nominated) will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by applying the criteria set forth above to all remaining eligible, non-winning entries if: (a) the Student or the winning Teacher’s school cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (b) winning Student or Teacher does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) winning Student or Teacher does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) required documents and/or required identification are not provided by winning Student or Teacher by deadline established by Sponsor; and/or (e) prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined. WQAD may film and broadcast the Prize Event (defined below) in the winning Teacher’s school. Each school shall be responsible for securing permission from any student, staff, or faculty member recognizably depicted in the video package. All students within the classroom may be required to return a waiver form and/or permission slip signed by a parent or guardian prior to the date of the Prize Event. If a Teacher or School is not willing to cooperate or the principal of a winning Teacher’s school is not otherwise willing to allow his or her school to appear on-air, that winning Student and Teacher will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be determined as set forth above, time permitting. Winning Student and Teacher must conform to generally accepted broadcast standards (determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor) and dress appropriately for school in order to participate in the Prize Event.

Prize: Each Teacher will receive a personalized desk trophy, a basket of logo items from Blackhawk Bank and Trust and Bard Optical including a $25 VISA Gift Card. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) = $100. Total ARV of all Teacher prizes = $500.

Each winning Student will receive a gift basket of promotional items from Blackhawk Bank and Trus and Bard Optical including a $50 VISA Gift Card. ARV = $100. Total ARV of all Student prizes = $500.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by Sponsors of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to participating in the Live Shopping Event and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

Taxes: The value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsors at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsors with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsors will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsors reserve the right to withhold prizes until the completed W‑9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the online portion of this Sweepstakes or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsors’ sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsors and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsors will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsors determine that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless WQAD, Sponsors, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsors due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsors will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

Dispute Resolution: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Illinois. Illinois law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Illinois’ choice of law rules. The courts of Illinois will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265 by 3/31/22. http://www.wqad.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265. Requests for winner’s lists must be received no later than 60 days after the end of the Contest Period. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors. This Sweepstakes, and all Sweepstakes material, is © 2022. All rights reserved.

Sponsors: WQAD, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265;

Blackhawk Bank and Trust, 223 West 4th Street, Milan, IL 61264.