Monster Jam Sweepstakes - Official Rules

Sponsors will conduct the Monster Jam Sweepstakes (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Contest is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Contest Area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

All received entries become the property of WQAD and will not be returned. Entrants will also be given the option to opt in to receiving additional information from WQAD and sponsor. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple daily entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsors’ sole discretion. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries will be disqualified in Sponsors’ sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register or enter online will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. WQAD reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on entrants obtained through the Contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. WQAD reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this Contest in connection with the Contest.