Contests

Brewed's 5 Days of Cheer Sweepstakes

Win this holiday season!
This holiday season Brewed and five partners will bring viewers Brewed’s 5 Days of Cheer. 

Starting Monday, December 19th, each weekday News 8 at 6:30 the Brewed crew will feature a Brewed partner. Tune in to learn more about upcoming events happening at their establishment and beers they have on tap this holiday season.

Plus each day you will have an opportunity to also win prize from the business featured. 

You will only have 24 hours to register to win that day’s featured prize(s). 

Click here to go to Brewed's website to register to win!

Monday, December 19th
Featured Brewed Partner: Oscar’s
Prize: A patio party including exclusive access to the patio and designated areas at Oscar’s Pub.

______________

Tuesday, December 20th
Featured Brewed Partner: Crawford Brew Works
Prize: $100 gift card to Crawford Brew Works

________________

Wednesday, December 21st
Featured Brewed Partner: Pints
Prize: A patio party at Pints Davenport with a keg of domestic beer.

________________

Thursday, December 22nd
Featured Brewed Partner: Bent River Brewing Co.
Prize: 2 – 4 packs of Bent River cans, a t-shirt and a $25 gift card

________________

Friday, December 23rd
Featured Brewed Partner: Harrington’s Pub
Prize: A patio party at Harringtons Pub Bettendorf with a keg of domestic beer.

