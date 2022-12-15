Brewed's 5 Days of Cheer Sweepstakes

Win this holiday season!

This holiday season Brewed and five partners will bring viewers Brewed’s 5 Days of Cheer.

Starting Monday, December 19th, each weekday News 8 at 6:30 the Brewed crew will feature a Brewed partner. Tune in to learn more about upcoming events happening at their establishment and beers they have on tap this holiday season.

Plus each day you will have an opportunity to also win prize from the business featured.

You will only have 24 hours to register to win that day’s featured prize(s).

Monday, December 19th

Featured Brewed Partner: Oscar’s

Prize: A patio party including exclusive access to the patio and designated areas at Oscar’s Pub.

______________

Tuesday, December 20th

Featured Brewed Partner: Crawford Brew Works

Prize: $100 gift card to Crawford Brew Works



________________

Wednesday, December 21st

Featured Brewed Partner: Pints

Prize: A patio party at Pints Davenport with a keg of domestic beer.



________________

Thursday, December 22nd

Featured Brewed Partner: Bent River Brewing Co.

Prize: 2 – 4 packs of Bent River cans, a t-shirt and a $25 gift card



________________