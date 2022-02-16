Win tickets to the 2022 Quad City Regional Auto Show

Enter to win four tickets to the Quad City Regional Auto Show March 4th - March 6th at the Bend XPO in East Moline. 25 winners will be selected. Deadline for entry is March 2nd. Winners need to be 18+.
New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill the Bend XPO in East Moline for the 2022 Quad City Regional Auto Show on March 4th - March 6th. Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Family Day is Sunday, March 6! All children 12 & under admitted FREE on Family Day when accompanied by a paying adult
Over 120 vehicles will be at the event and the opportunity to Ride and Drive all three days!
Ticket prices are $10 for adults 13 and over, senior citizens 62 and over are $5 and children 12 and under are FREE!