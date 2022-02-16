Win tickets to the 2022 Quad City Regional Auto Show

25 winners will win four tickets to the Quad City Regional Auto Show this March!

Enter to win four tickets to the Quad City Regional Auto Show March 4th - March 6th at the Bend XPO in East Moline. 25 winners will be selected. Deadline for entry is March 2nd. Winners need to be 18+.



New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill the Bend XPO in East Moline for the 2022 Quad City Regional Auto Show on March 4th - March 6th. Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Family Day is Sunday, March 6! All children 12 & under admitted FREE on Family Day when accompanied by a paying adult

Over 120 vehicles will be at the event and the opportunity to Ride and Drive all three days!