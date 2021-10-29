2021 Pet Costume Contest winner revealed

The costume contest sponsored by The Rock Island Animal Hospital announces this years winner.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Congratulations to Kathy and Joe Perez, and their two dogs Chips and Gizzy.

Chips and Gizzy dressed up as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz and are the winners of the 2021 Pet Costume Contest. Thanks to our sponsor at the Rock Island Animal Hospital, the two get to split a $150 gift card to Amazon.