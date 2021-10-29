2021 Pet Costume Contest winner revealed

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Congratulations to Kathy and Joe Perez, and their two dogs Chips and Gizzy.
Chips and Gizzy dressed up as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz and are the winners of the 2021 Pet Costume Contest. Thanks to our sponsor at the Rock Island Animal Hospital, the two get to split a $150 gift card to Amazon.
The owners of the two runners up didn't walk away empty handed. Java, who dressed up as Las Vegas Elvis, and Khloe the good witch came in second and third place. Each owner received a $25 gift card to PetSmart.