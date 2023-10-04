Movie theater with rooftop bar coming to downtown Davenport

Hollywood screenwriters and Quad City natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods helped design 'The Last Picture House,' which is expected to be done by the end of the year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Construction on a two-story movie theater with a rooftop bar in downtown Davenport begins this month and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers and creators of the hit movie "A Quiet Place," are Quad Cities natives, and have dreamed of opening the unique theater.

The existing building at 325 E. 2nd Street, next door to the Half Nelson restaurant, is 8,700 square feet, and located in Davenport's Motor Row near the Bucktown District.

The theater will include two state-of-the-art viewing screens, a cocktail bar and social lounge, and a rooftop bar that will have an additional screen for outdoor viewings when the weather allows.

“Bryan Woods and I have always dreamed of opening a world-class movie theater in our hometown,” co-owner and filmmaker Scott Beck said. “We’ve designed The Last Picture House to be a cinematic oasis in the Midwest that caters to cinephiles, casual movie-goers, and families alike.”

“We’re thrilled to bring a theater to downtown Davenport that is inspired by our favorite cinemas around the world,” co-owner and filmmaker Bryan Woods said. “We’ve spent years orchestrating a creative space to host special industry guests, showcase movie art and props, rooftop screenings along the Mississippi, and curate unique events that otherwise would feel at home in an entertainment mecca like Los Angeles.”

The project is slated to cost around $3.7 million. The theater was awarded a Destination Iowa grant for $600,000. The award represents 16% of the total project investment.

Twin Shores, a construction and development company out of East Moline that specializes in complex entertainment projects, is overseeing the renovation of the building. Paradigm Design in the architecture and engineering firm.

"I'm proud to help return to Davenport the theater experience that my grandfather, Jim Stopulos, tried to create at the Coronet all those years ago. This will be another cool venue to add to the landscape of downtown that can be enjoyed by all who live in and visit the Quad City area,” co-owner Pete Stopulos said.

Twin Shores’ principal and owner Todd Friemel said “it is tremendously gratifying to work in our local market alongside critically acclaimed filmmakers and QC natives, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. After building hundreds of entertainment facilities all over the United States, Twin Shores is thrilled to have the opportunity to help bring such a unique and exciting new business to our own Quad Cities community.”