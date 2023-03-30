Conflict between Silvis mayor and council: where things are and the path forward

The feud between Mayor Matt Carter and council members goes back several months and involves accusations of harassment, lawsuits and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVIS, Ill. — The ongoing conflict between Silvis Mayor Matt Carter and city council members has lasted several months, including a variety of accusations and lawsuits. The conflict stems from two major issues:

Accusations of Mayor Carter harassment

Alderman Dyer said that in early January, several closed meetings were held regarding accusations of Mayor Carter harassing employees.

"He has a string of emails to a number of people questioning their job, making it difficult for them to do their job, attempting to take away certain job duties that are right in their job description," Dyer said.

Mayor Carter has adamantly denied these claims at several public meetings.

"The political coup failed — okay? Plain and simple," he said at a March 21 city council meeting. "This is nothing but a bunch of B.S. and you know it. It has failed, it has cost the city lots and lots of money."

This eventually lead to all eight council members signing a letter asking the mayor to resign. The letter was written by Feb. 8 and then alderman Dyer gave Carter the letter on Feb. 14.

"Let's try to handle things a little on the quiet side — we can maybe just ask for his resignation, give him an opportunity to just exit quietly," Dyer explained.

This lead to the no-confidence vote on Feb. 21 where the council voted 4-3 with one member absent.

"The vote of no confidence is symbolic only," Dyer explained. "At the same time, I think it sends a clear message that we don't have any faith or confidence that [the mayor] has the ability to do his job and make good decisions on behalf of the city."

Alderman Kathryn Hall disagreed with this viewpoint and was one of the votes on the mayor's side.

"They jumped the gun — there are a lot of misconceptions and assumptions by some people," she said.

News 8's Jonathan Fong asked Hall why she voted for the mayor, considering that she signed the letter.

"I was pressured... I wanted to abstain," she said in reference to her signing the letter.

The Feb. 7 closed meeting

The council members held a closed meeting on Feb. 7 to discuss the situation with Mayor Carter and decided to pen the letter that all aldermen signed.

The issue is that the mayor, city clerk and city administrator were all excluded from the meeting.

"Unless there's litigation against the clerk, or there's another severe conflict of interest, the clerk cannot be excluded, and they cannot appoint somebody to do the clerk's work," Mark Daniel, the lawyer representing Mayor Carter said. "The fact that an attorney for the city of Silvis took the clerk's responsibilities, took a recording, admitted she had it, and instead of giving it to the clerk gave it to an alderman that is just wrong. It cannot be done."

The city attorney in question, Allison Wright was fired by Mayor Carter on Feb. 14 — the same day he received the letter asking him to resign.

Carter claims Wright gave improper advice to the council and mishandled the recording. Alderman Dyer doesn't agree with the argument.

Carter claims that the meeting violated the Open Meetings Act, saying that improper procedures were done to hold the meeting as a closed meeting. Alderman Dyer claims that the meeting was run properly.

The path forward

Concerning the alleged harassment, Dyer and Hall said several council members have submitted emails and other documents for the Rock Island County State's Attorney to review.

It's unclear how long the investigation will take or what the results will be once it's concluded.

Concerning the Feb. 7 meeting, the recording was given to a 'neutral' lawyer on March 27 according to Mayor Carter for review, to determine if the Open Meetings Act was violated or not. Alderman Hall verified that a recording was handed over to the lawyer.

The drama is leaving some council members concerned if everyone can get along enough to get work done.