Coney Island hot dog restaurant turns 100 years old

Galesburg Historical Society recognized Coney Island restaurant for their centennial anniversary.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Coney Island hot dog restaurant celebrated its centennial birthday Saturday, Oct. 23.

“We love our local businesses we love supporting them. We love the history that they bring to the community and their important," said Debby Sugai, Galesburg Historical Society President.

The restaurant was opened in 1921 by two Greek brothers. The restaurant was sold several times, but the name stayed the same.

“First thing that everybody came and said is, 'Do not change anything, keep it the same, keep everything the same,"" said Jesus Valdez, Coney Island Co-Owner. “And it's been wonderful. The best part of it is the customers. Customers coming in, sharing their stories and telling us about their history.”

The Valdez family are the current owners of the restaurant and received the award. They've been owners for 17 years.

“We took over and just carried on their legacy and what they started 100 years ago. Just making the coney dogs," said Valzez.

The family says they're happy to be a part of the Coney Island lineage and plans to run the business until retirement.

“I'm here until retirement. I mean I'm not going nowhere, I'm gonna keep the business going as long as I can. And as long as the community come out and support us," said Valdez.