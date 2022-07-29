How do you feel about Galesburg? City launches satisfaction survey to help inform future projects

The survey asks for community feedback on city programs, services and overall quality of life in Galesburg.

GALESBURG, Ill. — This week, the City of Galesburg launched a survey to gather community feedback on city programs, services and overall quality of life.

Information collected in the survey about community satisfaction will be used to inform Galesburg City Council decisions and prioritize projects.

The survey asks for residents' opinions on things like city communication and customer service, public safety, transportation, parks and recreation, the city's recently established strategic plan, property maintenance and the pursuit of a community center.

The survey, administered by ETC Institute, will be mailed to a random sampling of Galesburg households. Residents can use a link to complete the survey online or fill out a hard copy and return it using the prepaid return envelope included with the survey.

At least 400 completed surveys will be collected, and ETC will monitor distribution to accurately reflect Galesburg's demographic based on age, gender, ethnicity and more.

Mailed and online responses are confidential and will not be directly provided to the city. ETC will make follow-up calls, texts or emails to those who participate, and upon completion, it will present the aggregate results of the survey to the Galesburg City Council.