'A young man full of joy, jokes, smiles and laughter': Community remembers Michael Jaramillo

Friends, family and strangers gathered in Des Moines Saturday to remember the 11-year-old boy who was killed on Adventureland's Raging River ride.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 100 people turned out to a memorial service for Michael Jaramillo Saturday.

The 11-year-old boy was killed on Adventureland's Raging River ride earlier this month.

Family, friends and strangers gathered at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines to honor Michael. Many were wearing orange, his favorite color.

"In the short time that I knew Michael, I've come to know him as a wonderful young man--a young man full of joy, jokes, smiles and laughter. And it comforts me to hear so many other stories that everybody knew the same Michael that I knew," said Christian Shields, the family's pastor.

People traveled from across the state to attend the service. Those in attendance were given the opportunity to take the podium and say a few words.

One woman said she doesn't know the Jaramillos, but she came to the service because she was so moved by what happened. "I am praying so hard for you," she told the family.

Earlier this week, Shields told Local 5, "The more I think about it, it's not an accident. It's a tragedy. Somebody is to blame for this, and certainly not the Jaramillos. And it's not Michael who gave his life to Jesus on the Fourth of July."

Many in the congregation were celebrating Michael's decision to become a born-again Christian just six months ago.

Michael's older brother, David, is still in the hospital with serious injuries from the accident.