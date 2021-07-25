Community prays for the return of Xavior Harrelson nearly two months after the 11-year-old went missing

More than 75 community members came to support Xavior's family and the Montezuma community Sunday.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Decked in orange, Xavior Harrelson's favorite color, more than 75 people came out to a vigil Sunday for missing Montezuma boy.

The vigil started and ended with a prayer. There was also an 11-minute moment of silence—one minute for every year of Xavior's life.

Erin Johnson-Foster came from Indianola to volunteer. She never even knew Xavior, but she feels the loss personally.

"I get that heart-stopping fear as a mother," said Johnson-Foster. "Xavior is just a year older than my boy."

Johnson-Foster's son, Preston, senses the pain, too.

"It's really hard for the parents to know that everyday their kid's missing and he's somewhere else and they don't know if he's alone," Preston said.

Preston, age nine, told his mom that he hopes to play with Xavior someday, adding he has hopes for when Xavior comes home.

"We hope we'll have a great party with most of our community that helped us find him," he said.

Xavior's aunt, Michelle Harrelson (married to the brother of Xavior's father) told Local 5 the entire family is thankful for the showing of support.

"Words can't describe how grateful I am, and I know our whole family is really grateful," Harrelson said. "There's just so much love and compassion and support.

However, Michelle Harrelson acknowledge the search for Xavior hasn't been without its frustrations, including when she sees chatter on social media as credible tips to law enforcement slow.

"The more that people get on social media first the more of a chance that somebody who does have him potentially could move him or harm him, and I don't want that to happen," Harrelson said.

Xavior has not been seen since the end of May. At the time, he was reportedly wearing blue pajama pants and black shoes.

More than $30,000 has been raised for a reward for anyone with information about where Xavior might be. Anyone with relevant information should call law enforcement.

Those wishing to donate money to the reward fund can do so via PayPal or by contacting the Montezuma State Bank at 641-623-5766.

Orange balloon release for Xavior. pic.twitter.com/wmHrMZqstN — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) July 25, 2021