Community members react to increase in Quad Cities gas prices

Community members pumping gas react to new record-high prices.

MOLINE, Ill. — Gas prices hit an all-time high on Illinois’ side of the Quad Cities. As of Thursday, the average price of gas was $4.92

On Iowa’s side, the average price of gas was $4.35 on Thursday.

“I might have to put $10 in on the Illinois side, then try to drive to the Iowa side to get it lower. But both sides are high right now. So, it's just really hard. It's hard. It's rough, and the gas just doesn't stretch out like it used to,” said Quad Cities resident Keisha Welch.

Welch pointed out that she needs gas just to make money.

“It's like you go on to work, basically, just to pay for gas, food, but gas, like I need to go to work,” she said.

Craig Ackermen, another Quad Cities resident, said the gas prices have made him change where he spends his money.

“You know, it just makes the whole budget a lot smaller at the end of the month,” he explained

Ackermen said he thinks the rising prices may be the first step towards a transition.

“But as we're going through it, you know, it just it leads us to more where we need to get away from the fossil fuels as much as possible,” Ackermen said. “Our reliance on the fossil fuels in these bad actors in these situations, it's not worth it in the long run. So I mean, we just need a transition that way we don't have to worry about that kind of thing.

Both Welch and Ackermen said they’d never seen gas prices this high in the Quad Cities.

“Never before, no. I've never seen gas this high, but I've been all around the world multiple times. I've seen it high in other places. The only downside is we don't get the health insurance out of it,” Ackermen said.