About 70 people attended the vigil, sharing memories and offering prayers for Breasia, her family and the community as a whole.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Community members gathered again on Friday night at a candlelight vigil to remember Breasia Terrell.

The group of about 70 people met across from Davenport's Credit Island.

Several people spoke about their memories of Breasia, and how her disappearance brought the entire Quad City community together.

Other speakers offered their prayers for Breasia, her family and the community as a whole.

Among those at the vigil was a substitute teacher, who remembers seeing Breasia in classes throughout the day.

"I often saw Breasia in the classroom and, or in the halls, and she was just full of life, and a beautiful, beautiful girl and a beautiful spirit," said Kim Cheatheam.