Community gardening project coming to Moline's Floreciente neighborhood

The University of Illinois Extension is partnering with the Esperanza Center to build the community garden.

MOLINE, Ill. — A new community gardening project is coming to Moline! The University of Illinois Extension is partnering with the Esperanza Center to bring a community garden to Moline's Floreciente neighborhood, according to a UI Extension press release.

With Growing Together Illinois funding the project, volunteers from Master Gardeners, 4-H, Palomares Social Justice Center, the Boys and Girls Club, Mercado on Fifth and SNAP-Ed will work together to build, plant, grow and harvest produce for the neighborhood.

The garden project will commence with a Build a Bed event on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. across from the Esperanza Center in Moline. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help construct raised beds, build picnic tables and fill the beds with soil. Those interested in volunteering should bring a shovel, as there will be a limited supply. Volunteers will be awarded for their hard work with snacks and refreshments.

The community garden project is part of the new Floreciente Community Garden Youth Club, created in partnership with 4-H, SNAP-Ed, and Master Gardeners. The club is focused on giving youth ages 8-18 an opportunity to learn about vegetable gardening, the process of building a community garden and providing community service to the Floreciente neighborhood.

The club's first meeting will take place during the April 29 Build a Bed event. Club members will have an opportunity to help distribute produce from the community garden during Mercado on Fifth events. Youth can sign up for the club by clicking/tapping here.