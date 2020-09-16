First Army under new leadership

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Soldiers serving in the First Army are now under new leadership.
Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer assumed the duties of First Army in a ceremony on the Rock Island Arsenal Tuesday. Command Sergeant Major is the highest enlisted role in the military.
McDwyer will work closely with First Army Commanding Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr. to prepare those who serve under them.
McDwyer previously served in the same role for the First Army Division West at Fort Hood, Texas from January 2018 to July 2020.
He took over the duties of former Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims who left First Army in August to become the Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Forces Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.