Quad City area teen highlighting road safety at Bandits game Tuesday

Lucy Kuelper is inviting the public to Modern Woodmen Park Tuesday evening as she hosts a night to call attention to Illinois' move-over law.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad City area teenager is raising awareness for Illinois' move-over law with a night at the ballpark.

Lucy Kuelper, of Knox County, is the daughter of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper.

She launched her own social media campaign called the "Move Over Project" after a rise in Illinois police killed due to Scott's Law violations. She has reached more than 24,000 followers on Facebook since the group began.

Scott's Law requires drivers to move over and slow down for anyone on the side of the road.

Kuelper helped strengthen the penalties drivers can face for breaking the law, and spread awareness for the measure throughout the state through public speaking events and in schools.

Kuelper is taking her message to Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday, August 8, inviting the public to a Quad Cities River Bandits game. She will share her project with fans and bring light to Scott's Law along with the issues emergency responders face on the road.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $2, food and drinks are $2, and free t-shirts will be given out to the first 400 fans.

For the link to purchase tickets: click here.

To follow Lucy's work and the Move Over Project, click here.