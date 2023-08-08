New glass exhibit at Quad Cities Botanical Center capturing beauty and fragility of environment

Nonprofit organization Hot Glass has brought over 350 glass pieces to create seven nature displays for the QC Botanical Garden.

A new exhibit is coming to the QC Botanical Center Gardens this week, as Hot Glass prepares its display of handmade glasswork.

"Working with glass, you get a lot of natural shapes and so many great colors go into the display," Hot Glass Founder Joel Ryser said. "In one of the pieces above a pond, we have over 100 pieces to make the entire display."

The exhibit is called "Garden Glass" and is comprised of over 350 pieces of glass to create a composite display of five garden beds and two ponds. Ryser, along with his son and an additional helper, spent a period of months designing and creating the displays that will be showcased at the Botanical Center.

According to Visit Quad Cities, this exhibit will be on display for three years.

A private ribbon cutting is scheduled for Aug. 9, and the exhibit officially opens to the public Aug. 10. Admission is $9 for adults and $6 for kids between two and 15 years old.