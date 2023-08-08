New glass exhibit at Quad Cities Botanical Center capturing beauty and fragility of environment

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous event hosted by QC Botanical Center.
A new exhibit is coming to the QC Botanical Center Gardens this week, as Hot Glass prepares its display of handmade glasswork.
"Working with glass, you get a lot of natural shapes and so many great colors go into the display," Hot Glass Founder Joel Ryser said. "In one of the pieces above a pond, we have over 100 pieces to make the entire display."
The exhibit is called "Garden Glass" and is comprised of over 350 pieces of glass to create a composite display of five garden beds and two ponds. Ryser, along with his son and an additional helper, spent a period of months designing and creating the displays that will be showcased at the Botanical Center.
According to Visit Quad Cities, this exhibit will be on display for three years.
A private ribbon cutting is scheduled for Aug. 9, and the exhibit officially opens to the public Aug. 10. Admission is $9 for adults and $6 for kids between two and 15 years old.
