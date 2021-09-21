Vandalism takes place in Colona schools

Colona schools have reportedly suffered vandalism related to a recent social media trend.

COLONA, Ill. — Colona schools have reportedly suffered 'significant' acts of vandalism.

Superintendent Carl E. Johnson released a statement on Tuesday, September 21, saying "the incidents are organized attempts to gain recognition in a negative, harmful way."

This could refer to a recent TikTok trend in schools across the country.

Called the 'Devious Lick' challenge, the recently banned social media trend involves damaging school property with hopes to gain viral fame.

Colona Police Department posted Johnson's full statement on their Facebook page.