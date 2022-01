Colona Police say it includes the old "Green Rock" side of town, which is the westside of Highway 84.

COLONA, Ill. — A boil order has been issued in a part of Colona.

Colona Police announced Sunday night it includes the old "Green Rock" side of town, which is the westside of Highway 84.

This comes after a large fire Saturday night shut down two businesses and caused significant damage to a laundromat.

Police said the order is expected to last for 48 hours or until water safety tests are completed.

It only includes water consumption.