Colona house fire leads to multiple explosions

COLONA, Ill. — A house fire in Colona resulted in multiple explosions, one of which took place with firefighters inside the property, according to a Colona Fire Department news release.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:29 p.m., the Colona FD responded to a structure fire at 21533 Ballegeer Lane.

First responders found a two-story home with heavy smoke and flames visible. Crews immediately began attacking the fire from the interior to search for any occupants.

While crews were inside the house, an explosion occurred in the basement. The explosion left interior crews "disoriented from the noise and impact." A mayday distress call was sent out, and interior crews were forced to take emergency exits out windows and doors.

Luckily, no firefighters were seriously injured as a result of this explosion.

Around 6:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, crews were on scene performing secondary checks from Thursday's fire when an explosion took place on the second story of the home.

Fortunately, no firefighters were injured as a result of the second explosion. Fire suppression efforts took place until around 9:30 a.m.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the incidents. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

A cause and origin investigation for the fire will be completed by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.