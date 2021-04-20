Coffee with a cop in Davenport Thursday morning

Davenport Police want to build relationships with the community one cup of coffee at a time.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police Department is asking the community to come join them for a cup of coffee and conversation Thursday, April 22 at Hy-Vee located at 2351 W Locust Street from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sergeant Andrew Harris the Davenport Police Community Impact Team Supervisor says he wants officers to connect with residents in the community.

“It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about,” explain Harris.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop, a national program, is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve and allow the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

Future events:

Thursday, May 6 – West Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 2200 W Kimberly Rd

Thursday, May 20 – East Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 1823 E Kimberly Rd