Code Ninjas opens in Davenport to teach coding to kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new new business has opened up in Davenport to help kids learn the ins and outs of computing.
Code Ninjas, which just opened a location at 4750 Utica Ridge Rd in Davenport, is a worldwide learning center that teaches children the basic of computing.
Kids ages 7-14 can enroll in classes to learn the fundamentals of coding by building simple video games, while also developing problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills.
Code Ninjas says that it aims to run these educational programs in a fun, safe learning environment with flexible programs to make it easy for kids to drop in with convenient weekday and weeknight hours.
The center also offers classes to even younger kids ages 5-7 that don't require reading skill and camps held over the summer and year-round.
"I mean, imagine what they are going to learn before they even get out of high school and get into college; so we are really changing the dynamics of America and the world. Many of our children will design their own app and parents can even download the app before they reach black belt," says Code Ninjas owner Kyle Kuehl.
To request more information and sign up for programs, visit https://www.codeninjas.com/ia-quad-cities.