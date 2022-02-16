Coast Guard search after someone reported overboard from Carnival Valor

The article states a notification went out to the Coast Guard's 8th District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans just before 2:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for someone on a cruise fell overboard the Carnival Valor Wednesday, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article states Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom said a notification went out to the Coast Guard's 8th District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans just before 2:30 p.m.

A launch of an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 aircrew is being coordinated to help with the search efforts, said The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

Life ring off the stern of Carnival Valor after man over board in middle of the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/4HdAjMzjt8 — Johnny (@johnnytrupp) February 16, 2022