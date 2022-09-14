Coast Guard, QC first responders train for active shooter situation on river cruise ship

The full-scale exercise brought together over 125 personnel from local law enforcement, EMS and fire along with national and state departments.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The U.S. Coast Guard hosted a special training in LeClaire on Sep. 14, simulating an active shooter scenario on a river cruise ship.

Local law enforcement, EMS and fire were joined by the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Natural Resources (DNR) for the program, with over 125 personnel attending the training event.

Actors boarded the main vessel and several teams made coordinated approaches on their own boats.

The training not only included securing the ship from active threats, but also caring for the wounded and bringing them safely to shore for further treatment.

Officers said that a situation on the river presents unique challenges that the training helps with.

"One of the biggest things you'd have to concern yourself with is transiting from one vessel to the next," Lt. j.g. Daniel Towey of the U.S. Coast Guard said. "Because these people that are going onboard the vessel - they're carrying 30 to 40-pound kits, armed with rifles, pistols, their law enforcement utility belts - things of that nature."

Participants also said that the cross-department training was useful.

"Bringing in some of these outside agencies that aren't on the water as much, just to be able to work together as a team to arrive to the incident together, and transport people where they need to go - the training's huge," Iowa DNR Conservation Officer Nick Rocca said.

The Genesis Medical Centers of Davenport and Silvis were also part of the training, evaluating how ready they would be for a mass influx of injured passengers.

The Coast Guard has held this type of training at different locations on the Mississippi River since the mid-2000s.

