Coal Valley third graders raising money for neighbors whose house caught fire

The Bicentennial Elementary School third-graders sold handmade bracelets and lemonade after school and on weekends.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — When tragedy struck one of 9-year-old Avery Pecks' classmates last month, she and her friends decided to help raise money for him and his family.

"We started selling bracelets and our goal is to make it to $100 for [my friend]," Avery told News 8's Collin Riviello.

On Feb. 26, a house fire in Coal Valley, Ill. took the life of a family dog, but the homeowners and their three children were not injured. Avery says one of the family's boys is her friend and when she first heard the bad news, she felt sad.

But Avery and her friend Alayna are members of their school's bracelet club, they quickly realized they could try to make something sweet out of something sad.

"Me and Alayna are just now really good friends because of selling bracelets and stuff like that," Avery said. "So now we've kind of like formed a business. We have all those people to help."

"It was all on their own accord," 43-year-old Darrel Peck, Avery's father, said. "They all just decided to do it together. And that's one thing about our community, I think. When it's time to pull together, we do a pretty good job here."

And after days of trying to band together their best sales pitches, Avery says they've reached their goal of $100. But not without the house fire victim's family knowing.

"They were driving while we were selling and then they stopped and they came out and they're like, 'can we buy something?' and then we just had to tell him that we are doing it for [them]," 9-year-old Alayna said.