Clock Inc. celebrates first anniversary with Quad Cities community

The LGBT+ community center has offered a place for residents in need since 2019.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After a year of service, the Clock Inc. LGBT+ Community Center threw a anniversary celebration with the people it has served in its first year.

The center opened in 2019 and offers support and education to members of the LGBT+ community and their families in a place free of discrimination.

The company invited community members, people it has served, and local politicians and celebrities to the anniversary party. Patrons popped open bottles of non-alcoholic champagne to mark the occaision.

At the same time, the shelter announced that it had served 1700 people in its first year, 40% of which consisted of Quad Cities youth. The center also brought people from as far out as Iowa City, Peoria, and even Chicago.