Police looking for suspect possibly involved in 2 shootings in Clinton

One shooting occurred Sunday evening, while another happened just after midnight Monday morning.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Police Department is looking for a suspect they say was involved in two shootings within five hours overnight Sunday into Monday.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from Clinton Police Department were called to Mercy One Hospital for a shooting victim. An adult male was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

At 12:42 a.m. Monday, officers returned to Mercy One for a second victim, this time for an adult female with several gunshot wounds.

Both victims reported being familiar with the suspect that shot them, and evidence was collected indicating a connection between the two shootings. The male victim identified the suspect as Randy Allen Jackson, 39.

There is an active warrant for Jackson on attempted murder. Jackson is not in police custody at the time of this release and should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, no indication was given as to where the shootings occurred.

If anyone has information on Jackson's whereabouts, they are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.

Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or 1-888-883-8015.



