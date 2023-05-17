Railroad quiet zone coming to downtown Clinton after $2.5 million investment

After 4 years of work and nearly $2 million invested by the City, the riverfront destination area of Clinton will be a little quieter.

CLINTON, Iowa — After a 4-year effort and a nearly $2 million investment by the City, a railroad quiet zone for the riverfront destination area of downtown Clinton will go into effect at the end of the month.

The quiet zone will run from 9th Ave. North to 6th Ave. South through Riverview Park. A quiet zone is a section of a rail line at least one-half mile long that contains one or more consecutive public crossings at which locomotive horns are not sounded when trains are approaching the crossings.

Trains will stop sounding their horns approaching these crossings on May 31, but may still sound them in emergency situations.

In a news release from the City of Clinton's Administrator's Office, they said it has taken four years of collaboration with the Canadian Pacific Railroad, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration.

The City invested nearly $2 million of public money to upgrade safety improvements at public crossings, and removed three crossings (South 1st St., 4th Ave. South and 4th Ave. North).

The Iowa DOT, Canadian Pacific and the Federal Highway Administration also invested $500,000 in grant money for the crossing improvements.