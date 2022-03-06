Police: Man arrested after broken glass bottles found in Clinton swimming pool

The facility's opening was delayed due to the glass found in the pool and surrounding areas. Police estimated damages between $1,500 and $10,000 from the incident.

CLINTON, Iowa — A man was arrested Friday in connection to broken glass bottles found in Clinton's Riverview Swimming Pool, according to a press release from the Clinton Police Department.

Nicholas Richmond, 20, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a second-degree, Class D felony.

Staff called the police the morning of June 1 after finding broken glass bottles in the pool and surrounding areas. The vandalism has caused the facility's opening date to be delayed.

The water had to be drained, per the Model Aquatic Health Code regulations.

The draining, cleaning and rebalancing of water levels resulted in damages estimated between $1,500 and $10,000, police said.