Clinton MercyOne implementing mitigation efforts as COVID cases rise

CLINTON, Iowa — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking rules as the number of cases of COVID-19 and influenza rise in eastern Iowa, according to a news release.

In order to ensure the safety of our patients, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is implementing the following guidelines:

Masks are required for all patients, visitors and colleagues.

There will be a limit of two visitors at a time, per patient.

No visitors under the age of 18. Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances.

For more information, please see their visitor guidelines on MercyOne.org.

MercyOne encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot or booster.

If you have questions or reservations regarding immunizations, you're encouraged to visit MercyOne's website to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider.