Clinton MercyOne implementing mitigation efforts as COVID cases rise

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking rules as the number of cases of COVId-19 and influenza rise in eastern Iowa.
CLINTON, Iowa — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking rules as the number of cases of COVID-19 and influenza rise in eastern Iowa, according to a news release.

In order to ensure the safety of our patients, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is implementing the following guidelines:

For more information, please see their visitor guidelines on MercyOne.org.

MercyOne encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot or booster.

If you have questions or reservations regarding immunizations, you're encouraged to visit MercyOne's website to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider.

