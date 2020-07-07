Clinton man dies from gunshot wounds; suspect unknown

An unknown suspect shot the main at a residence late Monday night.

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton Police are investigating an incident where a Clinton man was shot a later died from the injuries.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 2nd Avenue North at about 11:26 p.m. on the night of July 6th. A report said that gunshots had been fired at the home.

When police arrived, they discovered that 29-year-old Saul Jackson had been struck by a bullet and seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his wounds.