Clinton LumberKings to host 4th of July fireworks show in stadium

The Clinton LumberKings field will host a two-day line-up of activities for July 3rd and 4th at NelsonCorp Field.

CLINTON, Iowa — On the Fourth of July, NelsonCorp Field will host games and a fireworks show.

"A line-up of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy is planned from 6 to 9 pm – prior to the fireworks show. The fireworks will be shot off directly behind the center field fence at NelsonCorp Field at approximately 9:15 pm."

Officials say games will include SpeedPitch, Strike-O, inflatable Wiffle Ball, and Bounce Ball games.

Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have balloon artists and arm and shoulder painters available. All of those activities are available with a Games Wristband for $5 each.

For guests 18 and older Axe Throwing will be available.

Food and drink specials will be available all night long and the ever-popular Splash for Cash and 50/50 raffle will be held prior to the fireworks show.

As part of social distancing, the LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests.

Officials say a $5 donation is requested for admission, the proceeds benefit the 4th of July Festival.