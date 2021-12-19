Clinton, Iowa company sending relief to Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

Food, toys, clothing and more are supporting those in need right now.

CLINTON, Iowa — One week since the Midwest was hit by devastating tornadoes we are seeing Quad Citizens stepping up to help those in need. UFP Technologies in Clinton, Iowa has a special connection to Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the most impacted areas, and are stepping up in a big way before the holidays.

About 500 cases of water (20,000 bottles) are making their way to Kentucky. "The folks in this plant decided we needed to do something to help them out." said Matt Lamere, plant manager at UFP Technologies.

One of UFP's largest customers is the candle company in Mayfield that was destroyed, killing 8 people. "They'll pack their candles in our product." Lamere said. After hearing the news, the UFP Technologies team said they couldn't standby and watch. "It's Christmas, and people are without homes."

But it's not just water going to help. There are Christmas Toys, Food, and Winter Clothing, too. Most of it was thanks to one employee. "Upon losing probably maybe their home, all their stuff, they just lost Christmas too. And that, to me, was just a lot. So I wanted to bring their Christmas a little bit better." Said Josh Mccool, who started at UFP this summer. Mccool donated $1000 for supplies in honor of his late Grandfather. "I just hope it brings a smile, at least to the kids."

Employees also had three additional piles with toys, clothes, and food.