Have you seen this woman? Clinton, Illinois police ask for help locating missing person

Juana Arellano went for a walk Sunday night and never returned home, police said.

CLINTON, Illinois — The Clinton Police Department in Illinois has asked for the public's assistance in locating 32-year-old Juana Arellano.

Arellano was last seen at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home in Clinton before going for a walk and never returning. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a brown exercise shirt.

Police described Arellano as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The department asked that Clinton residents with home security systems review surveillance footage from late Sunday night to help track and verify Arellano's last known location.

Footage taken from Clinton Elementary School appears to show her walking southbound at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday along Illini Drive, police said.