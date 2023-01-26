Clinton law enforcement react to national shootings

As they continue training for active shooter response, the sheriff and police chief give their reactions to mass shootings in California and Des Moines.

CLINTON, Iowa — There was no mincing of words as Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt reacted to the shootings at Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in California where at least 18 people died, and the Des Moines shooting where two teens were killed at a community outreach center.

"I don't think anybody wakes up thinking we're gonna go to a community event, and potentially not return home with our families," Greenwalt said. I can't imagine the feeling that some of these people that have lost loved ones on a day like that, what must go through their minds following something like that? It's terrible."

As of Jan. 26th, 40 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

According to the archive, there were 1,314 gun related deaths to date, excluding suicide.

"Unfortunately it happens way too often nowadays, and as law enforcement, I mean, I've been doing it for 35 years. You almost come to the same conclusion that prevention is almost impossible," Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said. "You can do the best you can to prevent these things, but the more important thing we can do is prepare for it."

Clinton County law enforcement, EMS, fire and school officials have been training for active shooter situations at the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The training started on Jan. 23 and ends Jan. 26.

Greenwalt and Gyrion also recognized the importance of community engagement in helping to prevent gun violence.

"The word 'see something, say something' applies in so many different ways," Greenwalt said. "A lot of times, the only way we get that information is from a friend from a relative who has had the opportunity to witness something that doesn't appear to be proper, it doesn't appear to be correct, have a chance to oversee some written documentation."

"I served in Chicago for 27 years, that's where community policing started for me," Gyrion said. "Where it's failed every time in my opinion is that, the community did not buy in enough. The community that I serve here buys in, they participate in their partnership, their well being and their general safety and it makes a big difference."