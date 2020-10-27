Clinton gets nearly $3 million to address lead paint hazards for low-income families

The city will work to reduce exposure to lingering lead paint hazards in nearly 90 units for low-income families with children.

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton, Iowa is set to receive nearly $3 million from the federal government to protect families from lead paint and toxic chemicals.

The money is part of the Housing and Urban Development Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program aimed at reducing exposure to lingering hazards.

The city will work to address lead paint hazards in nearly 90 units for low-income families with children.