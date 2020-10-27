Clinton gets nearly $3 million to address lead paint hazards for low-income families

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton, Iowa is set to receive nearly $3 million from the federal government to protect families from lead paint and toxic chemicals.
The money is part of the Housing and Urban Development Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program aimed at reducing exposure to lingering hazards.
The city will work to address lead paint hazards in nearly 90 units for low-income families with children.
Many older homes still have lead paint inside even though lead paint was outlawed in 1978. Exposure to lead paint can cause nervous system damage, stunted growth, kidney damage and delayed development in children.
Subscribe to the WQAD News 8 YouTube page for news, sports and weather across the Quad Cities region: