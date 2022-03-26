Clinton police launch death investigation after Saturday morning fire

CLINTON, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Clinton, Iowa after authorities found a person dead in an apartment after a fire Saturday morning.
According to the Clinton Police Department, at about 6:52 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to an apartment on 31st Avenue North after a report of fire and smoke.
As CFD extinguished the flames, a dead body was found in the apartment.
CPD has launched an investigation into the death, supported by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Iowa State Fire Marshal, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.