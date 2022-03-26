Clinton police launch death investigation after Saturday morning fire

The Clinton Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in an apartment after a fire.

CLINTON, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Clinton, Iowa after authorities found a person dead in an apartment after a fire Saturday morning.

According to the Clinton Police Department, at about 6:52 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to an apartment on 31st Avenue North after a report of fire and smoke.

As CFD extinguished the flames, a dead body was found in the apartment.