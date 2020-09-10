Candice and Andy Simmons were on their sailboat just off the cost of Cancun when Tropical Storm Gamma hit.

A Clinton, Iowa, couple is safe after Tropical Storm Gamma and Hurricane Delta moved through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Candice and Andy Simmons love to travel and see the ocean. They were on their sailboat just off the cost of Cancun when Tropical Storm Gamma hit.

Before Hurricane Delta moved in, however, they docked their boat and stayed on shore in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

The couple didn't notice any severe damage to the boat after the two storms after driving by. However, they said they had not gotten a chance to closely examine the sailboat for any minor damage until Thursday.

The couple said anything that was not permanently attached to the boat needed to be removed before Hurricane Delta's arrival to prevent significant damage.

"You're out here, you're in it," said Andy Simmons. "This is a lifestyle that we chose and it's part of it. You gotta endure storms to get. It's not all good times, but the good times definitely outweigh the bad."

Candice Simmons said while she understands weathering the storms is part of the lifestyle, she was terrified as Tropical Storm Gamma moved through and she was still on the sailboat.

"You would think we'd be like, OK, this is, this is getting scary we want to come home but it actually gives us exactly that, that confidence boost," Candice said. "That, like, OK, we survived this one, we can survive another one."