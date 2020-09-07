Clinton County sending absentee ballot requests to all voters

Registered voters will see the forms in their mailboxes starting the week of July 13th.

An official from Clinton County have said that all registered voters will be receiving forms to request absentee ballots next week.

County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric van Lacker made the statement in a news release on Wednesday, July 8, telling voters to expect the forms the week of July 13th.

Van Lacker says that although he is hoping to have most of the traditional polling places running for the 2020 Election, but is asking residents to vote by mail for the health and safety of themselves and others.

“The absentee ballot request mailer that was done by the State for the Primary Election did a good job of alleviating the amount of people who voted in person on Election Day at our polling locations,” Van Lancker said. “Since COVID-19 pandemic issues still exist, we are hoping for the same results for November’s General Election for the safety of our voters and our poll workers.”