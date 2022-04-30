Clinton Co. collects almost 200 lbs. of meds for National Prescription Drug take Back Day

Clinton County has been collecting prescription medications for over a decade and has collected and destroyed more than 11,000 pounds.

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton County collected 197 pounds of prescription medications on Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It was created by the Drug Enforcement Administration to help prevent addiction and reduce overdose deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 106,000 people died in the U.S. as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending Nov. 2021. It marked the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths.

People were able to drive through and drop off any expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs Saturday at the Clinton County courthouse or the Camanche Police Department.

"The ones that are most common usually are the pain pills, because they're the most dangerous out there on our streets," Sgt. Steve Cundiff said. "The pills that people get addicted to, those are the ones we want to get out of our houses and off the streets."

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department partnered with the Clinton Substance Abuse Council.

"Access to anything is one of the risk factors for kids using stuff," said Executive Director Kristin Huisenga. "So if we can reduce that access, and make an easy way for people to get rid of that stuff, it's a win-win for everybody."

They also want to make sure the drugs are properly disposed of in a safe way.

This year, the county also collected vapes for the first time.

"We just had concerns as well," Huisenga said. "People were trying to get rid of them. How do you do that? There's batteries in them. There's chemicals in them. So the DEA allowed us to turn those in."

She said they collected 75 vapes on Saturday.

Cundiff said the county has been participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for over 10 years. In that time, the county has collected and destroyed over 11,000 pounds of medications.