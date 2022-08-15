Dewitt man dead after motorcycle crash in Clinton County Saturday

A man was found dead after his motorcycle left the road and struck an embankment Saturday afternoon.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A Dewitt man is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened near Charlotte, Iowa Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident at 310th Ave. and 160th St. in rural Clinton County near Charlotte.

Preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling south on 310th Ave. when the driver failed to handle a curve. The bike then left the road, entered a ditch and struck an embankment.

The driver, 34-year-old Garrett Kaczinski of Dewitt, was pronounced dead after the crash.