83-year-old man missing out of Grand Mound, Iowa

James Lawyer, 83, was reported missing to the Clinton County Communications Center around 8 a.m. on Sept. 3.

GRAND MOUND, Iowa — An adult male was reported missing in Clinton County early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

James Lawyer, 83, was reported missing around 8 a.m., Sept. 3, in a 911 call to the Clinton County Communications Center.

Lawyer was last seen in Grand Mound, Iowa in the 2100 block of 270th Street. He left on foot and was last seen wearing multicolored, blue plaid pants, along with a red sweater and blue t-shirt underneath, according to the press release.

He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 147 pounds. According to the release, Lawyer has dementia and is hard of hearing.

Anyone who has seen Lawyer, picked him up and taken him somewhere, or just has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Chief Deputy Steve Diesch at the Clinton County Sheriff's Office by dialing (563)242-9211 option 2.