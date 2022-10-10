x
Clinton authorities discover possible human remains in county landfill Saturday

Local and county police are conducting a wider search of the landfill and the surrounding area after landfill employees reported that they found human remains.

CLINTON, Iowa — Possible human remains have been found in the Clinton County Landfill, according to local police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 10:44 a.m., officers from the Clinton Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to the county landfill after employees reported that they had discovered what appeared to be human remains.

After officials arrived at the scene and investigated further, the remains were believed to be human and were given to the county Medical Examiner's Officer for examination.

As part of the investigation, a team of 30 officers is continuing to search the landfill and the area where the remains were found.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 563-242-9211, Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015 or utilize the Clinton County Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App.

